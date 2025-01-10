Veteran Gael Monfils reaches his 35th ATP final in Auckland aged 38

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Gael Monfils has become the second-oldest player in more than 30 years to reach the final of an ATP Tour event after beating American Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the semifinals at Auckland. Monfils did so at the age of 38 years, 131 days. Ivo Karlovic is the oldest, having won through to final in Pune, India in 2019 at the age of 39 years, 311 days. Monfils edges out Stan Wawrinka who was aged 38 years and 124 days when he reached the final at Umag, Croatia in 2023.

