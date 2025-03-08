Veteran forward Reilly Smith feels right at home by rejoining Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith was traded back to Vegas by the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Brendan Brisson and a third-round draft pick in 2025 and said he felt right at home when taking the ice with the Golden Knights. An original “Golden Misfit” of the inaugural team that made its league debut in 2017, Smith was welcomed by fans attending the team’s morning skate, eight hours before he was expected to suit up against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team Vegas traded him to less than a month after he helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

