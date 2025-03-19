Veteran backup offensive lineman Fred Johnson is signing a 1-year deal with the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran offensive lineman Fred Johnson is signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Johnson played in every game the last two years with Philadelphia, including six starts this past season for the eventual Super Bowl champions. He also spent time with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. He’s the third offensive lineman to sign with Jacksonville in free agency, joining right guard Patrick Mekari and center Robert Hainsey. The Jaguars are looking to revamp an O-line that was one of the worst in the league last year in goal-line and short-yardage situations.

