Veteran Alizé Cornet to resume tennis career next month, less than a year after retiring

PARIS (AP) — Veteran Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet is making a comeback less than a year after ending her tennis career. Cornet says in a statement relayed by Rouen tournament organizers that she will be playing at the indoor clay-court event next month. Cornet says she resumed training two months ago. She retired last year after a 6-2, 6-1 loss to No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round of the French Open. The 35-year-old Cornet has been granted a spot in the main draw at Rouen through a wild card, organizers of the WTA 250 tournament said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.