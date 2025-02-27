Verstappen and Norris ‘respect’ each other while joking about their F1 rivalry

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have dismissed suggestions their Formula 1 rivalry has turned into a personal feud. They went so far as to joke on Thursday they’ve been reduced to brawling in a pub. Verstappen deadpanned that they have a “terrible relationship” as Norris chuckled beside him at preseason testing in Bahrain and brought up the supposed pub fight. Norris was Verstappen’s closest challenger last season as the Dutch driver won a fourth consecutive F1 title. Hard-edged and controversial battles on track sparked debate about whether F1 rules do enough to deter aggressive or risky driving.

