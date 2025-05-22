Veronica Burton scores 22 to lead Valkyries to expansion franchise’s first win, 76-74 over Mystics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veronica Burton made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining, another with 29 seconds left on the way to 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Valkyries to the expansion franchise’s first victory with a 76-74 win against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Kayla Thornton converted a four-point play with 1:03 left and scored 18 points for the Valkyries, cheered on by a dancing Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski among the raucous sellout crowd. Streamers rained down after the final buzzer sounded.

Sonia Citron’s 3 for Washington with 5 seconds left made it interesting.

Brittney Sykes scored 30 points and converted two free throws with 1:58 to play to put Washington ahead but the Valkyries knocked down all the big shots in the closing minutes after losing guard Tiffany Hayes to a nose injury late in the first half.

Burton banked in a Stephen Curry-like long 3-pointer to beat the halftime horn and put Golden State ahead 31-30 at the break.

Janelle Salaun scored 10 points and grabbed a key rebound in the waning moments while making her WNBA debut fresh off an Italian League title and Finals MVP honors for Beretta Famila Schio. Her 3-pointer with 2:07 in the first half was the team’s first after 17 misses from deep to start the game.

Hayes was helped off the court late in the second quarter and didn’t return after taking an arm to the face from Washington’s Shakira Austin and going down for several minutes.

She gave a thumbs up after she was helped off the court and went to the locker room with a towel pressed to her face.

Golden State, beginning its first season and playing at Chase Center that’s also home to the NBA Warriors, finished just 7 of 37 from long range.

Up next



Washington visits the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The Valkyries begin their inaugural three-game road trip beginning Friday at the Los Angeles Sparks, who beat Golden State in its opener last Friday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.