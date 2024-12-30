Verona wins 3-2 at 10-man Bologna in Serie A thanks to late own-goal

ROME (AP) — Benjamín Domínguez scored a brace for Bologna but a red card for Tommaso Pobega and a late own-goal by Santiago Castro sent the host team crashing to a 3-2 defeat against Verona in Serie A. The result leaves it in seventh place. Verona moved into 16th, four points clear of the relegation zone. Earlier Monday, Como missed a first-half penalty but scored twice in the second half to beat Lecce 2-0.

