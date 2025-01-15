Verona becomes the 8th Serie A club under American ownership after Presidio buys it out

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona has become the eighth club in Serie A to be under American ownership after Texas-based Presidio Investors took full control. Presidio is a private equity firm based in Austin. It has acquired 100% ownership of Verona and brought to an end Maurizio Setti’s 13-year stint. Setti will remain at Verona as “senior adviser of football operation” and the club has also appointed former Roma CEO Italo Zanzi as executive chairman. Verona is one point above the relegation zone. The other Serie A teams owned by Americans are: Inter and AC Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Parma, Roma and Venezia. Bologna is owned by Canadian Joey Saputo.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.