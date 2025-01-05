Verhulst hits 2 late free throws help No. 9 Oklahoma hang on against No. 15 Tennessee 87-86

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points including two free throws with 50 seconds left in the game to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold on for an 87-86 win over No. 15 Tennessee. The Volunteers (13-1, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit. They scored eight points in the final 1:15 of the game, led by two 3-pointers from Jewel Spear, who finished with 28 points. Sara Puckett’s 3-point attempt with five seconds left that would have won the game for Tennessee missed. The Sooners (13-2, 1-1) got 13 points and eight rebounds from Raegan Beers. Samara Spencer and Talaysia Cooper each scored 16 for Tennessee.

