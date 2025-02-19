Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Venus Williams has received a wild-card entry for the BNP Paribas Open. That will make next month’s tournament in Indian Wells, California, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first event in nearly a full year. The 44-year-old Williams hasn’t competed anywhere on tour since a first-round loss at the Miami Open on March 19, 2024. She lost her opening match at Indian Wells less than two weeks earlier. Other wild-card recipients announced Wednesday include two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova — who is returning to action after a 15-month break while giving birth to her first child — and teenagers João Fonseca and Learner Tien.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.