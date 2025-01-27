Venezia and Verona draw in Serie A relegation fight

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Venezia and Verona were still looking for their first win of the year after the relegation- threatened clubs drew 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Venezia wing Alessio Zerbin scored in his first start since joining last year on loan from Napoli. Zerbin’s initial shot in the 28th minute was blocked but he swept home the rebound.

Cameroon international Jackson Tchatchoua equalized for the visitor with 14 minutes remaining when he tapped in from close range to finish off a quick counterattack down the right.

Venezia remained second to last, three points above last-placed Monza, which was at Genoa later Monday.

Verona was fourth to last, four points ahead of Venezia.

