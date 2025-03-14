Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to a 6-year, $37.5 million contract extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill is getting a long-term reward from the Vegas Golden Knights nearly two years since backstopping them to the Stanley Cup. Hill on Friday signed a six-year contract extension worth $37.5 million. The goaltender will count $6.25 million against the salary cap from when the deal kicks in next NHL season through 2031. This season at age 28, Hill has played in a career high 53 games and has a 2.53 goals-against average and .906 save percentage to help Vegas vault to the top of the Pacific Division.

