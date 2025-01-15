Veesaar scores 19 as Arizona knocks off No. 25 Baylor 81-70 for 7th straight win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Henri Veesaar scored 19 points and Arizona stretched its winning streak to seven games with an 81-70 victory over No. 25 Baylor. The Wildcats beat UCF 88-80 on Saturday, but coach Tommy Lloyd wasn’t thrilled after they blew most of a 17-point lead. Arizona responded with an early intensity the Bears couldn’t match, building a 27-point lead early in the second half behind a stifling defense. Baylor bounced back with a stellar second half, hitting eight straight shots to trim Arizona’s lead to 71-62 with 2 1/2 minutes left before running out of steam. Robert Wright III had 16 points and VJ Edgecome added 14 for the Bears.

