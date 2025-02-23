VanSlooten’s 17 points lead No. 22 Michigan State past Indiana 73-65

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 17 points to help spark No. 22 Michigan State to a 73-65 win over Indiana to snap a two-game loss streak on Sunday.

The Spartans (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) bounced back after falling by six at No. 1 UCLA and eight at No. 4 USC. Indiana (17-10, 9-7) came into the game after upsetting No. 8 Ohio State at home.

Indiana jumped to a 10-3 lead five minutes into the game only to have the Spartans score 12 straight points to take a five-point lead after a quarter, then extend the lead to 32-24 at intermission. Michigan State led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.

VanSlooten hit 7 of 13 from the floor, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists to lead the Spartans. Theryn Hallock added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals and Jocelyn Tate finished with 16 points and four steals. Jaddan Simmons contributed 11 points and six rebounds. The Spartans shot 25 of 63 from the field (39.7%), including 5 of 25 from distance, and converted 18 of 22 from the free throw line.

Chloe Moore-McNeil posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while dishing three assists to lead Indiana. Karoline Striplin added 15 points and Yarden Garzon and Shay Ciezki each added 13 points. The Hoosiers were 25 of 58 from the floor (43.1%), knocked down 6 of 22 from beyond the arc and were 9 of 14 from the line.

Michigan State begins the final week of the regular season Wednesday at No. 8 Ohio State before hosting Minnesota on Saturday. Indiana hosts No. 21 Maryland on Wednesday and closes out its regular season Sunday at Purdue.

