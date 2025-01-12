VanSlooten scores 19 with 12 rebounds; No. 20 Michigan State women beat Washington 80-68

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Reserve Grace VanSlooten scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds —her third double-double this season — and Julia Ayrault also scored 19 points with eight rebounds to help No. 20 Michigan State beat Washington 80-68. Theryn Hallock and Ines Sotelo each scored 11 points for Michigan State (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten). Michigan State scored seven consecutive points to take a 48-42 with 4:58 left in the third quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way. Sayvia Sellers led the Huskies with 21 points, Elle Ladine added 17 and Hannah Stines scored 11. Washington had its five-game win streak snapped.

