Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Mikayla Blakes is The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the week. The Vanderbilt freshman guard set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 53 points against Florida. She’s the only men’s or women’s Division I player to score at least 50 points this season. Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame was the runner-up. She averaged 32 points and five assists while shooting 57.9% from the field. The sophomore guard was the only player in the country to put together back-to-back 30-point performances last week to help the Irish beat Virginia Tech and Louisville.

