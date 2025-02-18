Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Mikayla Blakes is The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the week. The freshman guard set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 55 points against Auburn. It was the ninth most points scored in NCAA history and joined Patricia Hoskins of Mississippi Valley State as the only players to score 53 or more points twice in the same season. JuJu Watkins of USC was the runner-up. The sophomore guard had 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists in USC’s upset of No. 1 UCLA.

