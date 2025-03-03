Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea promotes Steve Gregory and Nick Lezynski to oversee the defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has promoted Steve Gregory to defensive coordinator and Nick Lezynski to co-defensive coordinator. Lea served as his own defensive coordinator last season after he demoted the previous coordinator, Nick Howell, after the 2023 season. Gregory was associate defensive coordinator and secondary coach last season. He joined Vanderbilt following five seasons as an NFL assistant. Lezynski is entering his fourth season at Vanderbilt. He was hired as linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive run game coordinator in 2023. Under Lea’s direction, Gregory and Lezynski helped the Vanderbilt defense show marked improvement last season.

