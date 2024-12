NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve Jason Edwards scored 16 points and Tyler Nickel scored 12 points points and Vanderbilt beat Austin Peay 85-55. LJ Thomas scored 20 points for Austin Peay. Vanderbilt established a 27-7 lead within the first 10 minutes and were never threatened.

