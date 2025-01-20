Vanderbilt fined $250,000 by SEC for allowing fans to storm court after victory over Tennessee

By The Associated Press
Vanderbilt fans storm the court after the team's win in an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for allowing  fans to storm the court Saturday in celebration of a 75-75 victory over No. 6 Tennessee. Vanderbilt was penalized for a second offense under the conference’s revised access to competition area policy. The first violation — and a $100,000 fine — came when fans stormed the football field after a 40-35 victory over Alabama in October. Additional offenses will carry a $500,000 fine.

