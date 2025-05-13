Van Uden sprints to biggest win of his career on Giro’s 4th stage, Pedersen keeps overall lead

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Casper van Uden won a bunch sprint at the end of the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia Tuesday for the biggest victory of his career, while Mads Pedersen kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey.

Van Uden, a Grand Tour debutant who rides for Team Picnic-PostNL, edged out Olav Kooij as the three-week race resumed in the heel of Italy after the opening three stages in Albania.

Maikel Ziljaard was third at the end of the mostly flat, 189-kilometer (117-mile) route from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Alberobello to Lecce.

Pedersen was fourth to maintain his nine-second lead over pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic and his 14-second advantage over Mathias Vacek.

Wednesday’s fifth stage finishes at another World Heritage site as it ends in Matera, which is renowned for its “Sassi” or ancient cave dwellings, after a 151-kilometer route from Ceglie Messapica.

The Giro ends in Rome on June 1.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.