Van Lith’s spark lights TCU’s path to best season in program history and 2 seed in March Madness

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith had a hunch she would end up at TCU to finish her college career. The spunky point guard’s legacy figures to last much longer than her one-year stay after the best season in program history for the No. 6 Horned Frogs. TCU set records for overall victories with 31 and Big 12 wins with 16. The Frogs will play Fairleigh Dickinson as a first-time NCAA Tournament host on Friday. Van Lith is one of the “Big Three” alongside Sedona Prince and Madison Conner. She’s the lone newcomer, though. Even Prince and Conner say there’s something different with Van Lith as the primary playmaker.

