Van Lith, Prince score 14 each to lead No. 11 TCU to 63-50 win over Colorado

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Leith and Sedona Prince both scored 14 points and No. 11 TCU defeated Colorado 63-50. TCU has won 14-straight home games, one shy of matching its record from 2003-04. Jade Masogayo scored 14 points for Colorado. Down a dozen entering the fourth quarter, Colorado, which outscored No. 14 West Virginia 25-9 in the fourth quarter of a 65-60 win on Dec. 21, scored the first seven points against TCU. After that the Buffaloes went 1 of 7 with two turnovers and TCU pulled away.

