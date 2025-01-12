Van Lith, Prince help No. 11 TCU women beat Texas Tech on road for first time in six years, 69-43

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Sedona Prince added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 11 TCU won at Texas Tech for the first time in six years with a 69-43 victory. Madison Conner made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for TCU (17-1, 5-0 Big 12). Bailey Maupin scored 23 points for Texas Tech (12-6, 1-4), which has lost four straight. TCU won 70-63 on Feb. 6, 2019 in its last road win at Texas Tech.

