Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win as suspended Mbappé is jeered by some fans

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring his side's first goal next to Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time goal by Federico Valverde to edge Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and keep some pressure on leader Barcelona in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappé, serving a red-card suspension, was jeered by some fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. He had already been booed after Madrid’s 2-1 second-leg loss to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday, a defeat that eliminated the Spanish powerhouse.

Valverde scored with a well-placed shot into the top corner from the right edge of the penalty area three minutes into stoppage time.

Vinícius Júnior had a goal disallowed around the 80th because of an offside by Endrick in the buildup.

The victory moved Madrid back within four points of Barcelona, which rallied to defeat Celta Vigo 4-3 on Saturday. Third-placed Atletico Madrid stayed 10 points off the lead after losing 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday. Fourth-placed Athletic is six points behind Atletico.

Fifth-placed Villarreal, five points behind Athletic with a game in hand, was held to a 2-2 draw with midtable Real Sociedad.

