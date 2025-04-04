Valparaiso hires former Clarke and Quincy coach Courtney Boyd to lead women’s basketball

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Courtney Boyd, who has won 20 or more games in seven of eight seasons as a head coach, has been hired to lead Valparaiso’s women’s basketball team.

Athletic director Laurel Hosmer made the announcement Friday and said Boyd will be formally introduced at a news conference and reception on April 14.

Boyd spent the last two years at Quincy University in Illinois after a six-year stint at Clarke University in Iowa. Boyd posted a 155-42 record at Clarke and won the NAIA national championship in 2022-23. She left there as the winningest coach in program history.

She led Quincy to a 25-8 mark this season and a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

“She’s a proven builder and winner and will be a game-changing leader for our women’s basketball program,” Hosmer said. “Courtney is a perfect fit for Valpo and our vision for the team. The culture she creates and the results she produces, both on and off the court, speak for themselves. The future is extremely bright for Beacon basketball.”

