Vagabond A’s enter their Sacramento era with improved roster, playoff expectations

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Athletics have moved about an hour east from Oakland to the Sacramento area, where they will be based in a minor league ballpark for the next three seasons while hoping a more permanent home in Las Vegas will be ready in 2028. If this doesn’t sound like the ideal situation for a Major League Baseball franchise, that’s because it’s not. But these vagabond A’s enter their Sacramento era with something a little unexpected considering their situation: playoff expectations. The Athletics look to be a contender in the wide-open AL West, which doesn’t have an obvious favorite.

