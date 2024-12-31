V.J. Edgecombe scores 19 points as No. 25 Baylor opens Big 12 play with 81-56 win over Utah

WACO, Texas (AP) — V.J. Edgecombe scored 19 points, three other Baylor players had 15 and the 25th-ranked Bears led throughout in an 81-56 win over Utah in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Baylor scored the game’s first 11 points in just over five minutes Tuesday. Miami transfer Norchad Omier had 15 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and 75th of his career. Duke transfer Jeremy Roach and freshman Robert Wright II both also had 15 points. Hunter Erickson had 13 points for league newcomer Utah, which played its first Big 12 game and faced Baylor for the first time since 1960.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.