Uzbekistan coach Srečko Katanec resigns citing health issue with team close to 2026 World Cup place

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbekistan coach Srečko Katanec has resigned citing health reasons with the team close to qualifying for the men’s World Cup for the first time. The Uzbek soccer federation says Katanec “expressed his regret that he could no longer fulfil his duties professionally and completely in his current condition.” Details of the 61-year-old Slovenian coach’s health issues were not given. Katanec has led Uzbekistan into second place in its 2026 World Cup qualifying group. Games resume in March with Iran leading the six-team standings. The top two teams advance to the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

