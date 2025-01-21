Utah’s Clayton Keller exits in second period against Jets after getting struck in face with puck

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah captain Clayton Keller went to the locker room a minute into the second period against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night after a puck struck him the face. A shot from teammate Michael Kesselring got deflected high and the puck struck Keller. He immediately ripped off his helmet, skated off the ice, and headed straight to the locker room. Keller eventually returned to the ice with 4:40 left in the second with swelling and a cut above his eye. He assisted on Utah’s first goal of the game 40 seconds later and has nine goals and 20 assists over his last 22 games.

