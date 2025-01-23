Utah State keeps winning through coaching and administrative changes

Most programs would not do well with the level of turnover Utah State has experienced. The Aggies not only have managed their way through constant change. They have thrived. Jerrod Calhoun was the fourth coach hired in the past seven seasons by three athletic directors. And yet the Aggies won at least 20 games each year but one with four NCAA Tournament appearances. They are 17-2 this season with a recent though short-lived appearance in The Associated Press poll.

