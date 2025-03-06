Utah Hockey Club signs goaltender Karel Vejmelka to the latest extension among veteran players

The Utah Hockey Club signed goaltender Karel Vejmelka to a five-year contract extension. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is worth $23.75 million. That means Vejmelka will count $4.75 million against the salary cap from the time the contract kicks in next NHL season through 2030. Utah earlier this week signed Olli Maatta for three more years and fellow defenseman Ian Cole and forward Alexander Kerfoot to deals for 2025-26. Vejmelka’s extension is arguably the most important of the moves because it keeps around the organization’s top goalie in his prime, when Utah is expected to develop into a legitimate playoff contender.

