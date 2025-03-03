Utah Hockey Club signs defenseman Olli Maatta to a 3-year extension

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Maatta (2) looks to shoot the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Jan. 11, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Melissa Majchrzak]

The Utah Hockey Club has signed Olli Maatta to a three-year contract extension. A person with knowledge of the move says it is worth $10.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced. The Finnish defenseman will count $3.5 million against the salary cap from when the new deal kicks in next NHL season through 2027-28. The 30-year-old Maatta has thrived in 51 games with Utah since coming over in a trade from Detroit in late October.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.