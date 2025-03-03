Utah Hockey Club signs defenseman Olli Maatta to a 3-year extension

The Utah Hockey Club has signed Olli Maatta to a three-year contract extension. A person with knowledge of the move says it is worth $10.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced. The Finnish defenseman will count $3.5 million against the salary cap from when the new deal kicks in next NHL season through 2027-28. The 30-year-old Maatta has thrived in 51 games with Utah since coming over in a trade from Detroit in late October.

