Utah Hockey Club puts defenseman Juuso Valimaki on waivers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has put defenseman Juuso Valimaki on waivers. The 26-year-old Finn has five points and 14 penalty minutes while averaging 16:33 of ice time in 43 games this season. He has one year left on his contract beyond this one at a salary cap hit of $2 million. Valimaki fell out of Utah’s lineup with John Marino and Sean Durzi each back from a long-term injury. If he clears waivers, the team can assign him to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

