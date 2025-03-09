Utah goalie Connor Ingram re-enters the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after losing his mother

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram has re-entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and players’ union announced that Campbell will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care. Ingram spent time in the program in 2021 when he was in the Nashville Predators’ organization. The soon-to-be 28-year-old said on social media he has not been himself since his mother died of breast cancer in early December. Ingram said it was important that he put his health first so he can come back at 100 percent.

