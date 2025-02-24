Utah fires men’s basketball coach Craig Smith with Utes at 15-12

The University of Utah fired men’s basketball coach Craig Smith a day after a 76-72 loss at Central Florida that dropped the Utes to 15-12 this season. Smith was in his fourth season in charge of the program. He was 65-62. Smith will be replaced by assistant coach Josh Eilert on an interim basis as the school conducts a national search. The Utes are 7-9 in the Big 12 Conference this season. The team advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament a season ago while in the Pac-12.

