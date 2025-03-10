Utah defenseman Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

By The Associated Press
FILE - Utah Hockey Club defensemen Juuso Valimaki (4) controls the puck during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at an NHL hockey game, Oct 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Melissa Majchrzak]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah defenseman Juuso Valimaki is expected to be out 8-9 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. General manager Bill Armstrong provided the update on Valimaki’s status Monday. The 26-year-old Finn had recently cleared waivers and been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. The extended absence means Valimaki will miss training camp and at least the first month of the 2025-26 NHL season. He has one more year left on his contract at a salary of $2 million.

