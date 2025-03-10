Utah defenseman Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah defenseman Juuso Valimaki is expected to be out 8-9 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. General manager Bill Armstrong provided the update on Valimaki’s status Monday. The 26-year-old Finn had recently cleared waivers and been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. The extended absence means Valimaki will miss training camp and at least the first month of the 2025-26 NHL season. He has one more year left on his contract at a salary of $2 million.

