USWNT World Cup winner Christen Press re-signs with Angel City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Women’s World Cup winner Christen Press has re-signed with Angel City. Press, who was the National Women’s Soccer League club’s first-ever signing, signed a one-year deal as a free agent following her return from a serious knee injury last year. Press posted on Instagram: “LA, it was always you.” The 36-year-old Press was on the U.S. national team when it won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She has played in 155 games for the national team, scoring 64 goals with 43 assists.

