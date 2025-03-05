USWNT forward Sophia Wilson announces she is pregnant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns and U.S. team forward Sophia Wilson has announced she is pregnant. Wilson posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday holding a strip of sonogram photos while being embraced by her husband, Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old Wilson was on the national team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. She has played in 58 games with the national team, scoring 24 goals. She was named U.S. Soccer women’s player of the year in 2022 and young player of the year in 2017.

