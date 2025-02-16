Ustby’s absence hangs over No. 12 Tar Heels’ win against No. 10 Wolfpack

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 12 North Carolina pushed past 10th-ranked rival N.C. State despite losing top scorer and rebounder Alyssa Ustby early in Sunday’s game. Ustby played just 2 1/2 minutes and it was unclear exactly what had happened. Coach Courtney Banghart says she’s still unsure of Ustby’s exact situation. She also said she found out at halftime Ustby wouldn’t return. Ustby is a fifth-year forward averaging 11.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. She also entered Sunday having started 136 of her 143 career games at UNC. The Tar Heels edged the Wolfpack on two free throws by Grace Townsend with 5.2 seconds left.

