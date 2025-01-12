Ustby has 17 to lead No. 19 North Carolina women in 80-67 come-from-behind win over Boston College

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 17 points, 12 in a second-half rally, and No. 19 North Carolina defeated Boston College 80-67. After trailing by three points at halftime, North Carolina shot 59% in the third quarter and outscored the Eagles 23-12 with Utsby scoring eight points on 4-for-7 shooting. UNC put the game out of reach with an 11-1 run to open the fourth quarter. Reniya Kelly scored 14 points and freshman Lanie Grant scored 12 off the bench for the Tar Heels. Utsby had four rebounds and four assists to go with her 8-for-13 shooting. She made 6 of 9 in the second half. T’yana Todd scored 18 points to lead four Eagles in double digits.

