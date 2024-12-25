USF beats SJSU 41-39 in the Hawaii Bowl when Mac Harris knocks down a pass in the 5th overtime

HONOLULU (AP) — Bryce Archie found Keshaun Singleton over the middle to give South Florida the lead in the fifth overtime and Mac Harris batted down a pass in the end zone to give the Bulls a 41-39 victory over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl. It was the longest FBS bowl/postseason game since overtime was established in 1996. Previously four games had gone three overtimes. South Florida has won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2016-17. San Jose State was seeking its first bowl victory since 2015. Archie was 24 of 35 for 235 yards for UCF. Sean Atkins made 11 catches for 104 yards. Eget threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns for San Jose State.

