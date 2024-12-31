USC’s JuJu Watkins is AP women’s basketball player of the week

JuJu Watkins is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. The Southern California sophomore guard had another stellar effort in a win over Michigan on Sunday, scoring 31 points with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. She was also 13 of 14 from the foul line and had three blocks. It’s the second consecutive week that Watkins has won the award. Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was the runner-up. She became the first player in ACC history to post two consecutive triple-doubles when she had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a win over Virginia on Sunday.

