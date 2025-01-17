USC signs defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to a contract extension after a strong debut season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has signed defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to a contract extension after his strong debut season with the Trojans. USC didn’t disclose details of Lynn’s new deal in its announcement, but the extension should end talk of Lynn’s possible departure for other jobs. The Trojans’ defense improved sharply in its first season under the 35-year-old Lynn, who was hired away from crosstown rival UCLA a year ago. USC gave up 10.3 fewer points per game and 55 fewer yards per game than it allowed in the 2023 season under coordinator Alex Grinch.

