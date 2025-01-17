US youth team standout Ally Sentnor named US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Utah Royals forward Ally Sentnor has been named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. The 20-year-old Sentnor was training with the U.S. senior national team in Florida as part of the team’s annual January camp. She made her senior debut for the United States late last year in a scoreless draw against England at Wembley Stadium. Sentnor is a veteran of the U.S. youth national teams and was captain of the team that finished third at last year’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

