US women’s team coach Emma Hayes invites 24 players to ‘Futures Camp’

Coach Emma Hayes has invited 24 players into a Futures Camp to run concurrently with the U.S. women’s soccer team’s annual January training camp. Fourteen professional players and 10 college players are on the roster, including 13 from the National Women’s Soccer League and one from the USL Super League. Seventeen players have represented the U.S. youth national teams in World Cups. The futures roster was announced a day after Hayes revealed the senior players invited to training camp in Carson, California, starting next week.

