US women’s national hockey team missing Carpenter, Zumwinkle in closing Rivalry Series vs Canada

The U.S. women’s national hockey team announced Monday that it will be missing several key players — including Alex Carpenter — in closing out its pre-world championship Rivalry Series schedule against Canada this week.

Carpenter, who leads the PWHL New York Sirens with six goals, won’t compete after being sidelined by an upper-body injury in a game against Boston last week. Also out are Grace Zumwinkle and Hayley Scamurra.

Zumwinkle, who plays for Minnesota and was the PWHL’s rookie of the year last season, has been sidelined with an upper body injury since Jan. 4. Scamurra has missed the past four games with Toronto.

New York’s Gabby Rosenthal was also ruled out due to an undisclosed injury after being initially named to the U.S. roster.

Filling the vacancies will be Toronto’s Izzy Daniel, Ottawa’s Mannon McMahon and Montreal’s Clair DeGeorge and Maureen Murphy.

The U.S. trails the best-of-five series 2-1, including a shootout loss, with games set to be played Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Saturday in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

The national team will next compete at the world championship tournament being held in the Czech Republic from April 9-20. The U.S. settled for silver last year after losing the title game 6-5 in overtime to Canada.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.