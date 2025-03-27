US wins team aerials gold at freestyle world championships

By The Associated Press
Gold medalists Kaila Kuhn of the U.S., Christopher Lillis of the U.S. and Quinn Dehlinger of the U.S., from left, pose on the podium of the Aerials Mixed Team competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gian Ehrenzeller]

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — The United States retained the aerials team title at the world freestyle and snowboard championships on Thursday.

The team of Kaila Khun, Quinn Dehlinger and Christopher Lillis scored 344.63 points, finished 32 points better than second-placed Ukraine. Switzerland was third.

Dehlinger and Lillis helped to successfully defend the 2023 title won in Bakuriani.

“This is my first team event,” Kuhn said. “I was so happy to put that triple to my feet. That was the first one that I’ve landed.”

