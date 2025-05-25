US wins ice hockey world championship gold with 1-0 OT win against Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime of the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Tage Thompson wristed a shot past goaltender Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 into overtime with the 40th shot on goal.

Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists and goaltender Jeremy Swayman shut out the Swiss with 25 saves.

USA Hockey says it is the second trophy won at the tournament by the Americans after winning in 1933.

The Americans were also formally awarded the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place.

Team USA players hold the trophy and the jersey of the late Johnny Gaudreau after winning the final match between United States and Switzerland at the ice hockey world championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek

Bronze medal for Sweden

Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson scored two goals each as Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

It was the second straight third-place finish for Sweden while fourth place was the best-ever result for Denmark.

Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winners while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark.

