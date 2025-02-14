US vs. Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off has must-see potential on and off the ice

MONTREAL (AP) — The United States and Canada are set to face off Saturday night in Montreal in what is by far the most anticipated round-robin game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk called it the biggest game of his life. Canada defenseman Drew Doughty still feels the heated desire to beat the Americans at age 35. And it has been nine years since the passionate hockey rivals have played each other in a tournament with the NHL’s best players. That, plus the geopolitical tension between the countries, sets the stage for some must-see entertainment.

